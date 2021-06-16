Presbyterian updates visitor policy, now allows 2 visitors per patient in most settings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Presbyterian Healthcare Services has announced that due to increased vaccinations, the threat of COVID-19 is decreasing and the hospital has updated its hospital and clinic visitor policies. According to a press release, Presbyterian will now allow two visitors per patient in most inpatient and outpatient settings.

The hospital states that visitors are still encouraged to stay with the patient and limit the number of times they enter and exit Presbyterian facilities. Visitors must use a thermal temperature scanner to self-screen for COVID-19 before entering facilities and visitors are still required to wear a medical-grade mask and will be provided one if necessary.

The hospital states that it will continue to monitor the risk of COVID-19 and will make adjustments to visitor restrictions as necessary based on available data.