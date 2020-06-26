News Alert
Presbyterian updates visitor policies

Coronavirus New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Presbyterian Healthcare Services announced Friday it would be revising visitor policies to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Beginning June 26, Presbyterian will allow one visitor per patient in inpatient settings. Before entering the facility, all visitors will be screened for fever and other health conditions and will be required to wear a mask. Officials say the Presbyterian care teams will continue to work diligently to help loved ones stay connected with patients through phone calls, Facetime, Skype, WhatsApp, and other online platforms.

Presbyterian said they make adjustments to visitor restrictions as necessary based on available COVID-19 data. More information on Presbyterian’s updated visitor policies are available on their website.

