Presbyterian to distribute vaccines to frontline workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Presbyterian Hospital is preparing to distribute its first round of the COVID-19 vaccine to frontline workers. Frontline healthcare workers will receive their Pfizer vaccine on Thursday morning.

Lovelace, the University of New Mexico Hospital, and other hospitals also received their vaccines this week. In a press release, Presbyterian reports that it has been preparing for months to distribute a vaccine by participating in a state working group led by the New Mexico Department of Health and by planning their own approach for their own workforce. In all, New Mexico is getting 17,550 vaccines.

