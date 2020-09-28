Presbyterian opens new COVID-19 testing site on San Mateo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the state’s busiest COVID-19 testing sites has now moved to a new location and already people are lining up. The new, drive-thru Presbyterian COVID-19 testing site opened on Monday in northeast Albuquerque at McLeod and San Mateo.

There were about 50 cars lined up for testing at the parking lot Monday morning which is a change from its previous location. Before this, Presbyterian has been testing at Balloon Fiesta Park with more than 80,000 tests conducted there.

The new site is located at 5200 San Mateo Blvd. and before visiting, Presbyterian is asking individuals to complete a free, COVID-19 screening online. The tool will allow individuals to schedule a day and time for your test at the new site.

A printable map of the testing site is available online.

(1/3) Our new #COVID19 testing site opens today at 5200 San Mateo Blvd. NE, and our Balloon Fiesta Park testing site is closed. Here's how you can help make the testing process easier: pic.twitter.com/uUwf43guKl — Presbyterian (@PresHealth) September 28, 2020

