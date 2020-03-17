Presbyterian offers free online screenings for coronavirus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Presbyterian is now offering the community free online and video screenings for COVID-19 so that individuals can now be screened from home. Patients will be screened to determine if a COVID-19 test is necessary.

The screenings are open to all members of the community and include checking for symptoms, exposure to others with coronavirus, and recent travel history.

To have symptoms screened for a COVID-19 test you can visit Presbyterian online for a free online visit or contact the New Mexico Coronavirus Hotline at 1-855-600-3453. If the screening results in a patient requiring a COVID-19 test, they will then be referred to a testing site.