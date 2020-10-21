Presbyterian Hospital not allowing visitors; some exceptions in place

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A Texas woman died of COVID-19 while onboard a Spirit Airlines flight that was diverted to Albuquerque in late July. According to The Washington Post, on the evening of July 24, the flight left Las Vegas and was on its way to the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

According to Stephanie Kitts, spokeswoman for the Albuquerque International Sunport, the flight had to be diverted to Albuquerque because the woman became unresponsive. Kitts states that the woman was dead by the time she arrived.