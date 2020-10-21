Presbyterian Hospital not allowing visitors; some exceptions in place

Coronavirus New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With COVID-19 cases rising, Presbyterian is strengthening visitor restrictions. Starting Thursday, the hospital will no allow visitors at any of its campuses. Exceptions include children admitted to the hospital, maternity units, or patients receiving end of life care. In those cases, visitors will be limited to one per patient and will be screen before entering.

