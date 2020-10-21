ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With COVID-19 cases rising, Presbyterian is strengthening visitor restrictions. Starting Thursday, the hospital will no allow visitors at any of its campuses. Exceptions include children admitted to the hospital, maternity units, or patients receiving end of life care. In those cases, visitors will be limited to one per patient and will be screen before entering.
Latest Local News
- Presbyterian Hospital not allowing visitors; some exceptions in place
- League of Women Voters offers online, printed guides
- ABQ BioPark offers virtual field trips
- Albuquerque teen accused in drive-by shooting pleads guilty
- 18 Early Voting Convenience Centers available in Bernalillo County