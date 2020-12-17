Presbyterian distributes first doses of vaccine to frontline workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Presbyterian gave out its first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday morning and health care workers say it’s an emotional day. “We’re tired, we’re exhausted you know. It’s definitely a different vibe as a health care worker. We want something to change already,” said nurse Chris Gonzalez.

Tents were set up Thursday morning to give the first doses to those working directly with COVID-19 patients. Presbyterian received 3,900 doses that will be distributed at their facilities around the state.

The hospital says they are able to give out 1,500 doses a day. One nurse KRQE New 13 spoke to says she hopes these vaccinations will encourage the public.

“I really hope that that brings a sense of security to the community too, to see health care workers get it and to be able to see that we are okay after getting the vaccine,” said nurse Trish Studerus. Presbyterian plans to immunize 10,000 staff members total.

