PPE packages given out to Albuquerque small businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hispano Chamber of Commerce is giving away free PPE for local businesses as they prepare to reopen. The packages include masks, gloves, sanitizers, thermometers, and even coupons.

Supporters across the city came together to donate the items for 1,000 small businesses. Organizers are grateful for the support and have already seen a good turn out at the event.

“It’s been incredible, we’ve had a couple people in tears saying thank you they have been unable to open, so that little bit of $100 to $200 in a bag is really helpful,” said Shannon Jacques with the Hispano Chamber of Commerce.

The giveaway is going on at the Hispano Chamber of Commerce campus on Thursday until 1 p.m. On Monday, city councilors also passed two bills to help businesses reopen. It allows businesses access to permits to expand patio and retail areas.

