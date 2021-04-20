PPE distribution drive-thru Tuesday for small businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue and Cottonwood Mall have teamed up and are hosting a free PPE distribution drive-thru for small businesses Tuesday, April 20 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The event is being held in Cottonwood Mall’s north parking lot near Fallout Trampoline and Old Navy. Businesses that have under 50 employees will receive a free PPE box that includes reusable masks, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant cleaner.

The state is also continuing the battle against COVID-19 with its vaccination plan. On Monday, the New Mexico Department of Health announced that those who are registered online at vaccineNM.org and are 40 years old and older can now schedule their own COVID-19 vaccine appointments. According to NMDOH, users can now log into vaccinenm.org using their confirmation code and date of birth, choose their location and then select from available appointments.