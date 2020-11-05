Positive COVID-19 test results in temporary closure of Highland Pool

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has announced that the Parks and Recreation Department is temporarily closing the Highland Pool after an employee reported a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday, Nov. 4. The employee last reported to work on Thursday, Oct. 29.

The city states that facility users did not have close contact with the employee. The pool will be closed through Wednesday, Nov. 11, and will be sanitized following New Mexico Department of Health and Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidelines.

All pool employees have been notified and were asked to quarantine until they are tested and receive their test results. Lap swimmers and lane reservations will receive full refunds.