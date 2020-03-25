Breaking News
First COVID-19 death announced in New Mexico
Positive COVID-19 case closes Santa Fe public defender office

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Public Defender’s office in Santa Fe closed Tuesday night and launched a contact history after a public defender tested positive for COVID-19.

The public defender’s office says employees are continuing to work form home and the office is closed until at least April 12. Due to the restrictions already put into place by the Santa Fe county jail and First Judicial District Court, the attorney had limited direct contact with inmates and court personnel.

The Law Offices of the Public Defender administrators are performing a contact history to alert as many clients and partners as possible.

