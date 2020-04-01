Positive COVID-19 case at Holloman Air Force Base

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Holloman Air Force Base in Alamogordo confirms they have a positive case of COVID-19.

Holloman AFB reports the individual tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, March 31. The person is in isolation until they are no longer symptomatic and are cleared by medical professionals.

The 49th Medical Group Public Health officials, there are tracking down anyone who may have come into contact with the person. 49th Wing Commander Colonel Joseph Campo declared a public emergency on March 20, 2020 and placed the base at Health Protection Condition Charlie on March 26.

This order increased safety and security measures to protect those at the base and the surrounding area and to prevent the possibility of the spread of the virus. The City of Alamogordo says while the news of the case is unwelcome, it is expected and the city, county and state have been preparing for this.

Residents are urged to purchase only what they need and to follow the governor’s stay at home order and to practice social distancing. All of the city’s essential services will continue to run as normal and include water, sewer, trash, fire, and animal control.

Senior residents who are 60 or older can register with the city’s Senior Center at 575-439-4150 to receive curbside meal service at the main entrance of the Senior Center building. Meal delivery is also available.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources