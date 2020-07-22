Positive case of COVID-19 results in temporary closure of U.S. District Court in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to a contractor recently testing positive for COVID-19, the United States Courthouse in Las Cruces will be closed to public access through Friday, July 24, 2020. This closure only includes the U.S. Courthouse that is located at 100 N. Church Street in Las Cruces and all other United States District Court, District of New Mexico courthouses are open.

The district court states that areas of the courthouse will be professionally cleaned and disinfected and a number of court security personnel will have to be tested and possibly quarantined. Due to these procedures the Chief Judge in consultation with the Las Cruces judges followed the recommendation of the U.S. Marshals Service to close the courthouse to the public.

A limited number of individuals and court staff with official court business will be allowed to enter. The court reports that all scheduled video conference hearings on Zoom will continue as scheduled.

If you have an in-person matter that is scheduled before the court on July 22, July 23, or July 24, you are asked to contact the judge’s chambers for information regarding our case. Clerk’s office staff are also available by phone.