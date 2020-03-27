Portions of Eastern New Mexico University in Roswell to reopen Monday

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Eastern New Mexico University in Roswell announced Friday it will be opening up the campus on Monday, just to get some business done.
That will allow enrolled students to come and speak with advisors and get other necessary business done. Students who need skills training will be allowed some more time on campus.
“For students that require skill-based training that cannot be moved to online, we are again going to allow these students to come onto campus to attend those courses starting Monday, March 30. This is on a limited basis,” said President of ENMU-Roswell Dr. Shawn Powell.
The opening is only for enrolled students. The general public is not allowed.
