Portales sisters create art display showcasing distant learning

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s an art display that’s getting a lot of attention in southeast New Mexico. 18 chairs set out in a field. So what does it mean?

“I have a daughter that’s a teacher and both my sisters have kids who are in school and this is really, really difficult for them not to be in school,” said Alyssa Idsinga who created the memorial.

When you are traveling on U.S. 70 between Clovis and Portales, 18 chairs sit in a field. Three sisters trying to send a message about how they feel right now with distance learning. They wanted to highlight what teachers and students are doing right now.

“The schools, the classrooms being empty and restaurants being empty. We just wanted to build something that people could see that they could just, just visualize what that looked like,” said April Rutter.

The chairs sit, on a small hill on the Idsinga Dairy, in a series of rows representing a small classroom, but are properly socially distanced.

“We decided to place them six feet apart just to represent the social distancing right now and just far everybody has to be away from each other, and touch. We don’t get to touch each other, it’s just so lonely and we just really wanted to represent that with these chairs,” said Abigail Pritchett.

Alyssa said she had the chairs lying around in a shed and decided to bring them out last Friday and since then they have started seeing people stopping and taking pictures. She has received great responses on social media.

“A lot of people wondered what the chairs were about, and when we started talking about it, I think everybody just really relates. I think everybody just feels kinda, kind of lonely and empty,” said Alyssa.

The sisters plan to leave the chair display on the hill as long as the pandemic continues or the New Mexico weather destroys it.

