Portales peanut factory shuts down

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Portales peanut plant has shut down after employees tested positive for coronavirus. The Eastern New Mexico News reports, Hampton Farms says several of its employees have the coronavirus though they didn’t give an exact number.

The company says there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19. The company has not determined when the plant will reopen yet.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss