Portales peanut factory shuts down

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Portales peanut plant has shut down after employees tested positive for coronavirus. The Eastern New Mexico News reports, Hampton Farms says several of its employees have the coronavirus though they didn’t give an exact number.
The company says there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19. The company has not determined when the plant will reopen yet.
