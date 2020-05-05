Portales peanut company reopens after closure over positive COVID-19 tests

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico peanut company says its shelling facility is clear to reopen after it closed last week when workers tested positive for coronavirus.

The Severn Peanut Company in Portales says there were fewer than ten positive cases before they stopped production. Of the four facilities the company operates, the peanut shelling facility was the only one of return positive results.

Severn says it cleaned the facility, as well as cooperated with the New Mexico Department of Health to get its employees tested.

