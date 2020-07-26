Popular Taos ski valley hotel closing in effort to slow spread of virus

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Blake Hotel at Taos Ski Valley is temporarily closing due to the coronavirus. It is an 80-room premiere hotel located among the resort’s retail shops and restaurants.
However, the hotel will shut down until further notice starting Sunday in an effort to slow down the spread of the COVID-19. Officials are hoping to reopen the hotel this winter.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day