Popular Taos ski valley hotel closing in effort to slow spread of virus

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Blake Hotel at Taos Ski Valley is temporarily closing due to the coronavirus. It is an 80-room premiere hotel located among the resort’s retail shops and restaurants.

However, the hotel will shut down until further notice starting Sunday in an effort to slow down the spread of the COVID-19. Officials are hoping to reopen the hotel this winter.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss