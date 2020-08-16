Popular music camp in Jemez Springs closes for the first time in 62 years

JEMEZ SPRINGS (KRQE) – A popular Jemez Mountain camp has been entertaining and educating New Mexico students for decades. However, this summer, they had to make a tough decision.

“We opened up in 1959 when I was 2, turning 3,” says Teena King. The Hummingbird Music Camp in Jemez Springs has always been a family tradition.

As summer approached this year, it became clear the annual music camp wasn’t going to happen. Because of the coronavirus, the family made the difficult decision to cancel their 2020 summer program.

“It hurt our hearts. We were so prepared to figure it out and go forward,” King says.

That’s when a former student took it upon herself to create a Gofundme page to help raise money for the camp. “I just felt like what do I want to make certain survives? The camp was really at the top there,” says Amy Ewing.

It’s a gesture that brings King to tears. “Just hearing her talk, puts a great big lump in my throat. It’s a very emotional thing after you’ve done it for so many years,” she says.

Ewing wasn’t the only one either. After being a staple in the Jemez Springs community for more than sixty years, King says she got even more support from other students. “One of our campers is going around with her friends to gather cash to put it together so they can make a GoFundMe from their group,” she says.

While the music camp is closed for the time being, King says she’s keeping her business afloat by continuing to rent out the cabins on the camp’s property to families. Any additional money that is raised from the fundraiser will be used to pay the operational costs and maintenance around the camp.