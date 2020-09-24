Popular Balloon Fiesta COVID testing site changes location

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of New Mexico’s most popular COVID testing sites is moving to a new spot. Presbyterian announced it’s moving its site from Balloon Fiesta Park to a new location on San Mateo Boulevard north of McLeod starting Monday, September 28.

Since testing launched at Balloon Fiesta Park in March, more than 80,000 tests have been conducted there. That’s nearly a tenth of the total tests conducted statewide. Presbyterian is also launching its new COVID screening tool where you can find out whether you need to get tested and if so, schedule an appointment.

