Popejoy postpones fall shows, new dates in 2021, 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Popejoy Hall has announced it will be postponing all fall Popejoy Presents events through December 2020 with the performances rescheduled for new dates in 2021. Some shows have been moved into the 2021-2022 season.

Popejoy asks all patrons who have already purchased tickets for any of the shows from the past season to hold on to their current tickets as they will be honored for the revised show dates. Those who have subscribed to the 2020-2021 season will receive new tickets that have the new dates reflected ahead of the opening 2021 season.

“The effects of the coronavirus pandemic on touring shows has resulted in many adjustments for presenting organizations throughout the country,” said Tom Tkach, director of Popejoy Hall in a press release. “In consideration of these changes and for the safety and well being of our patrons, staff, volunteers, crew and all the touring artists it became necessary to make adjustments in the season schedule. We consider this an extended intermission. Popejoy Presents will be back in 2021.”

New dates have been announced for the following shows:

Capitol Steps , Sunday, February 28, 2021

, Sunday, February 28, 2021 Canadian Brass , Friday, April 16, 2021

, Friday, April 16, 2021 Broadway Princess Party , Sunday, May 2, 2021

, Sunday, May 2, 2021 Mariachi Christmas (now A Mariachi Mother’s Day ), Sunday, May 9, 2021

(now ), Sunday, May 9, 2021 The Righteous Brothers , Sunday, May 23, 2021

, Sunday, May 23, 2021 Anastasia , June 10 – 13, 2021

, June 10 – 13, 2021 Come From Away , July 21 – 25, 2021

, July 21 – 25, 2021 Killer Queen, Saturday, September 25, 2021

Dates will soon be announced for the following shows that are postponed until the 2021-2022 season:

Drum Tao

Ailey II

ABT Studio Company

Cirque Mechanics

The 5 Browns

For additional information on Popejoy Presents performances, visit PopejoyPresents.com.