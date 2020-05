ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The Bernalillo County Office of the Assessor mailed the 2020 Notice of Value statements out on April 29. These statements show the value for property taxation purposes for real property, residential and manufactured homes, as well as non-residential, commercial, and vacant land to property owners in Bernalillo County.

Bernalillo County Assessor Tanya Giddings discusses the notices and why they are so important. The Notice of Value statements reflect a property valuation date effective January 1, 2020, pursuant to Property Tax Code Section 7-38-7 NMSA and are based on the analysis of the prior year's market activity for current and correct values as part of the ad valorem appraisal process.