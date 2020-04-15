POLL RESULTS: New Mexicans react to COVID-19 laws and enforcement

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With the stay-at-home order still in full effect, calls and emails are coming in about businesses that are still operating and people ignoring the rules for gatherings and social distancing. In a survey, New Mexicans were asked if they think the state is being too lenient when it comes to enforcing the new order.

40% of those who took the survey say the state needs to be more strict, everyone else thought the state was taking the right approach with rule-breakers. Right now businesses that violate the governor’s order are getting fined $100, for their first citation. If they remain open after that they could get slapped with a $5,000 fine from the Department of Health.

The survey asked people how much they think violators should be fined, about two-thirds of participants think non-essential businesses that stay open should be slapped with fines ranging from $500 to $5,000. State Police have issued three citations, the Albuquerque Police Department has also issued a handful, the governor says this will continue until they know more about virus trends.

“We’ll stay the course until we get to that peak or until we have more information about that peak,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.

While almost 30% of respondents thought a $100 fine was appropriate for people who violate the rules on gatherings or social distancing, almost as many respondents think there shouldn’t be a fine at all. We also asked people if they want a statewide curfew, 55% said no to that idea.

The survey also addressed social distancing practices, 40% of people who chimed in say they’ve confronted someone who isn’t keeping their distance. Nearly 30% of respondents say they’ve confronted a friend about it, another 15% say they’ve talked to their parents and the same number with their kids. Dozens of respondents also wrote they’ve been forced to confront shoppers in the grocery store, for getting too close.

Poll results also show more than 60% of people are wearing masks when they go into the public, of those who are wearing the masks, 40% say they’re washing them after every use.

