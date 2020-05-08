Political campaigns adjust amid COVID-19 pandemic

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The pandemic has changed the way political candidates are campaigning these days.

“COVID-19 has impacted all aspects of American life and politics has not been removed from that,” University of New Mexico Political Science Professor Gabriel Sanchez explained. “With social distancing, work from home, all of those components, the big campaign rallies and the face to face interactions with voters, unfortunately, really isn’t happening, so candidates have got to get creative.”

While the usual campaign signs can be seen popping up along busy streets, people haven’t yet been bombarded with political ads except in the Republican race for Congress in District Two.

“Career politician Yvette Herrell undermined Trump’s campaign,” a Claire Chase ad states.

“Claire Chase said Donald Trump is beyond offensive,” Yvette Herrell’s ad said.

TV viewers can’t escape the battle between the two Republicans for the chance to take on Democrat Xochitl Torres Small in the District Two congressional race down south. While people haven’t seen too many ads in general during the pandemic, Sanchez said to expect those efforts to ramp up in the coming weeks as the primary gets closer.

A U.S.Senate race will also heat up. Also, all 112 state representative and state senate seats are up for grabs. Those elections rely more on grassroots campaigning, like at community centers.

Since that’s not an option right now as people comply with social distancing orders, voters could be seeing more mailers, TV and social media ads, and online town halls than usual for those races. But so far, many have yet to address how they would tackle the coronavirus crisis.

“I’m curious to see if candidates are worried to take a step into that realm given how quickly things are changing,” Sanchez explained. “Almost weekly, it’s a whole different set of protocols and a whole different set of timelines.”

Sanchez said the so-called “Trump Effect” could influence many races in either direction. “I think the nuance to this election, however, is obviously tied to the Republican administration and perceptions of how well they’re doing with COVID-19 relief,” he explained.

Sanchez said the candidates who were fundraising early on before the pandemic will have a big advantage because they’ve essentially been sitting on a war chest. Some campaigns may have been hesitant to fundraise or opted to encourage voters to instead spend their money on a cause that could help people impacted by the pandemic.

“Each candidate is going to approach this a little bit differently,” Sanchez said. “I have seen a number candidates essentially send out email blasts to their supporters saying, ‘Hey, I appreciate your attempts to try to contribute to my campaign, but please divert those funds to more necessary areas right now. There will be a time for donations.'”

The big question is how will the debates happen down the road, considering it’s still too soon to know when the stay-at-home order could be lifted?

Sanchez also anticipates a lower voter turnout than usual in the primaries with some people nervous about going to the polls. He said it’s too soon to know if the process for people to request and fill out an absentee ballot will help.

The primaries are both on June 2.

