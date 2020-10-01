PNM to set aside $2M for customers struggling to pay their electric bill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM has announced that it will set aside $2 million for new COVID-19 Customer Relief Programs to assist residential and small business customers to pay past-due electric bills. PNM states the funds will come from shareholders.

These programs are designed to provide assistance to both residential and small business customers who are behind on their bill and need help improving the status of their bill to avoid an interruption of service later on. As a result of the pandemic, PNM says it has seen a decline in overall commercial customer electricity use.

However, hotter summer temperatures increased electricity use for all customers. The company says with the summer’s additional revenue from this increase, PNM set aside a portion to aid customers struggling due to COVID-19.

The PNM Customer Relief Programs are designed to help for both income-qualified residential customers as well as small businesses in the restaurant, retail, hospitality, leisure, and entertainment industries.

How to receive help under PNM COVID Customer Relief

Residential customers are eligible based on household income with $50 to $200 available per eligible residential customer. $150 to $200 is available per small business. The amount of financial assistance provided will vary depending on how much is past due.

PNM states that qualified customers must pay at least 25% of the past due balance. You must apply for assistance no later than December 31 or until funds last by calling PNM at 855-364-2950 Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. or online at PNM.com.

Assistance is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. A full list of eligibility and requirements can also be found online.

