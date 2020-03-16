PNM suspends nonpayment disconnects due to coronavirus outbreak

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s largest electricity provider PNM announced on Monday, March 16 that the company will be suspending electric service disconnections and late fees for nonpayment due to the impact of the coronavirus.

The company is suspending collection and credit reporting for nonpayment until further notice. Customers will be notified by PNM before billing and disconnection policies resume.

PNM’s payment centers will remain open and customers are asked to use self-serve options. Payments can still be made online at PNM’s website. Customers are asked to refrain from visiting a payment center if they have recently traveled to a high-risk region.

PNM says that when the coronavirus situation stabilities and payments resume, communities will have programs to help provide relief to assist in helping catch up on your bill. The company will work with you to create payment arrangments so customers don’t have to worry about making one payment to become current on their account.

Additional information can be found on PNM’s website.