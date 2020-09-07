PNM seeing surge in electricity use this summer

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The record heat we’ve seen this summer along with more people working and going to school from home has translated into a surge in electricity use. PNM says usage for residential service has exceeded their estimates because many businesses were shut down during the pandemic and they were using less, there hasn’t been too much pressure on the grid but the extra usage has translated into much higher bills for residents.

With many people out of work, they’re trying to figure out how to pay their bills. PNM says 4,500 families are on payment plans compared to 600 before the pandemic. The Good Neighbor Fund has also been utilized heavily with 1,600 families getting help paying their bills. That amounts to $215,000 in payments. That fund is built through donations from employees and other PNM customers.

