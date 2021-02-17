PNM extending bill assistance program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is extending its bill payment assistance program. Through the company’s COVID Customer Relief Fund, small businesses and non-profits can apply for one $500 credit for their past due electric bills. Residential customers can apply for a one-time credit of up to $200.

“We’re pleased to increase the amount of financial help to $500 for eligible small businesses and nonprofits because they are still in survival mode trying to keep people employed and keep their doors open,” said Maddie Martinez-Vega in a news release Wednesday, PNM low income programs manager. “We also extended the deadline of this assistance program once again for families, small businesses, and nonprofits because while New Mexico is moving forward in a good direction out of the pandemic, financial hardships are not over for our customers and PNM is here to help in a time of need.”

Once your application is approved and processed, the credit will show on your next PNM bill. The program has been extended until November. For more information on eligibility requirements or to apply, visit pnmforwardtogether.com/help.