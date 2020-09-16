Plea deal in mask dispute case involving congressional candidate

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico congressional candidate made headlines when she refused to wear a mask while campaigning on the Santa Fe Plaza and police slapped her with a citation. Now that candidate has resolved her case with a plea deal.

Santa Fe Police were patrolling the Plaza for mask violators back in July when the came across Alexis Johnson. They told the Republican candidate for the District 3 seat, she needed to wear a mask to comply with the city’s ordinance. When she would not, they issued her a citation which comes with a $50 fine. Tuesday, Johnson agreed to plea no contest in exchange for a 90-day deferred sentence, meaning if she does not have any more violations during that time, she will not have to pay the fine.

