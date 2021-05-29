Plastic bag recycling spots located across the city

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the state slowly opens back up as vaccination numbers rise, some rules that were put into place due to the pandemic are now being lifted. The City of Albuquerque’s plastic bag ban, for instance, will officially go back into effect August 1.

Beginning in August, grocery stores and other retailers will go back to no longer allowing the use of single-use plastic bags. This includes compostable bags and all plastic bags less than 2.25 mils thick. Substitutes such as paper bags can be offered by stores and customers can also bring their own reusable bags. This does not apply to food service establishments.

The ordinance, which began on January 1, 2020, was halted in an effort to protect frontline employees and customers. When asked at a press conference back in April, Mayor Tim Keller said the halt of the ban would continue until the pandemic was over.

The city states plastic bags cannot be put in blue recycle bins. However, bags can be recycled at cardboard receptacles across the city. The full list can be found below: