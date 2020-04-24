Plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients needed to help the sick

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The nation’s largest blood bank is now asking for plasma donations from people who have recovered from COVID-19. Vitalant is looking for willing participants to donate what is called convalescent plasma, this blood component contains antibodies that may give patients an extra boost to fight the virus.

While there is currently no vaccine or proven treatments for COVID-19 the FDA has approved convalescent plasma donations as a promising new tool in the fight against the virus that could potentially save the lives of several patients. A donor must meet certain criteria first including be symptoms-free for at least 14 days.

