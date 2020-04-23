Placitas group seeking cloth to make masks

PLACITAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of mask makers in Placitas needs your help so they can continue their work. About 50 people who call themselves the ‘Sandoval Mask Makers’ are asking for 100% cotton tight-weave fabric. They’ve sewn and delivered 1,600 masks so far including to local paramedics and medical centers, grocery stores, the Navajo Nation and Albuquerque Police. They say they can make at least 500 a week but they need more cloth and material for the straps.

“There’s a nationwide shortage of elastic now so a lot of our masks are made will twill tape straps or with fabric or even bed sheets in some cases,” said Connie Falk. To anyone wanting to make a monetary or fabric donation, click here.

