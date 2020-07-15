Photographer helps struggling Santa Fe restaurants

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico photographer is using his craft to help boost business for struggling local restaurants. Daniel Quat is offering free photo shoots for local Santa Fe restaurants as a part of the Elevate NM restaurant’s social media campaign, an effort led by the New Mexico Department of Agriculture. Quat says the goal of the hour-long sessions is to promote outdoor dining and delivery services for struggling local restaurants.

“Because they are closed indoors so having a really attractive area outside will stimulate business. People are posting on Facebook who’s open for outdoor dining what restaurants are open so this is an answer to the question that people are asking,” Quat says.

So far Quat has shot four restaurants and he’s hoping to shoot at least ten more. For information on the Elevate NM restaurants campaign, click here.