Phased reopening of State Parks, lakes starts Friday, May 1

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department’s State Parks Division has announced that eight State Parks will begin to reopen on May 1 for day-use only. At this time, overnight use and campgrounds will remain closed and all events through the end of May have been canceled.
Additionally, many of the reopened State Parks will have capacity limits. The first parks that open May 1 for day-use are:
- Cimarron Canyon
- Ute Lake
- Brantley Lake
- Sumner Lake
- Caballo Lake
- Cerrillos Hills
- Storrie Lake
- Villanueva.
The following State Parks and lakes remain closed at this time:
- Bluewater Lake
- Bottomless Lakes
- City of Rocks
- Clayton Lake
- Conchas Lake
- Coyote Creek
- Eagle Nest Lake
- Elephant Butte Lake
- El Vado Lake
- Fenton Lake
- Heron Lake
- Hyde Memorial
- Leasburg Dam
- Living Desert Zoo & Gardens
- Manzano Mountains
- Mesilla Valley Bosque
- Morphy Lake
- Navajo Lake Oasis
- Oliver Lee Memorial
- Pancho Villa
- Pecos Canyon
- Percha Dam
- Rio Grande Nature Center
- Rockhound
- Santa Rosa Lake
- Sugarite Canyon
The remaining State Parks will be opened in later phases. To decrease person-to-person interaction, day-use fees will be waived and visitors with overnight camping reservations through May 15 will be given a refund.
EMRD states that the phased reopening considers multiple factors such as availability of park staff and resources, characteristics of the park, and the availability to social distance. The public is encouraged to visit parks near their homes in an effort to reduce traveling for the protection of other communities.
The use of State Parks will be managed by park staff in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Information will also be posted throughout the parks.
EMRD says that State Parks is committed to making sure facilities are clean and will take additional precautions to enhance their cleanliness. Days and hours of park day-use openings will vary and the public is asked to visit the State Parks website before visiting.
EMRD asks visitors to verify the following information ahead of your visit:
- State Parks that are open for day-use access and hours of operation
- Visitor capacity guidelines for each State Park
- Social distancing information
- Restrictions to group size
- Available facilities
- Park visitor etiquette
- Useful supplies to have on hand such as personal cleaning and sanitation products
Other restrictions to State Parks include:
- Hours of operation may be limited
- No overnight park use
- Water access and trails will be open however, access may be limited due to social distancing
- Comfort stations are closed in order to ensure social distancing; vault toilets are open
- No group shelter use or large organized events
- Playgrounds are closed
- No campfires or open fires allowed
- Limited concession operations
