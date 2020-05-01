Phased reopening of State Parks, lakes starts Friday, May 1

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department’s State Parks Division has announced that eight State Parks will begin to reopen on May 1 for day-use only. At this time, overnight use and campgrounds will remain closed and all events through the end of May have been canceled.

Additionally, many of the reopened State Parks will have capacity limits. The first parks that open May 1 for day-use are:

Cimarron Canyon

Ute Lake

Brantley Lake

Sumner Lake

Caballo Lake

Cerrillos Hills

Storrie Lake

Villanueva.

The following State Parks and lakes remain closed at this time:

Bluewater Lake

Bottomless Lakes

City of Rocks

Clayton Lake

Conchas Lake

Coyote Creek

Eagle Nest Lake

Elephant Butte Lake

El Vado Lake

Fenton Lake

Heron Lake

Hyde Memorial

Leasburg Dam

Living Desert Zoo & Gardens

Manzano Mountains

Mesilla Valley Bosque

Morphy Lake

Navajo Lake Oasis

Oliver Lee Memorial

Pancho Villa

Pecos Canyon

Percha Dam

Rio Grande Nature Center

Rockhound

Santa Rosa Lake

Sugarite Canyon

The remaining State Parks will be opened in later phases. To decrease person-to-person interaction, day-use fees will be waived and visitors with overnight camping reservations through May 15 will be given a refund.

EMRD states that the phased reopening considers multiple factors such as availability of park staff and resources, characteristics of the park, and the availability to social distance. The public is encouraged to visit parks near their homes in an effort to reduce traveling for the protection of other communities.

The use of State Parks will be managed by park staff in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Information will also be posted throughout the parks.

EMRD says that State Parks is committed to making sure facilities are clean and will take additional precautions to enhance their cleanliness. Days and hours of park day-use openings will vary and the public is asked to visit the State Parks website before visiting.

EMRD asks visitors to verify the following information ahead of your visit:

State Parks that are open for day-use access and hours of operation

Visitor capacity guidelines for each State Park

Social distancing information

Restrictions to group size

Available facilities

Park visitor etiquette

Useful supplies to have on hand such as personal cleaning and sanitation products

Other restrictions to State Parks include:

Hours of operation may be limited

No overnight park use

Water access and trails will be open however, access may be limited due to social distancing

Comfort stations are closed in order to ensure social distancing; vault toilets are open

No group shelter use or large organized events

Playgrounds are closed

No campfires or open fires allowed

Limited concession operations

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources