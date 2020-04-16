Pete V. Domenici Courthouse closed for cleaning

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s federal courthouse will be closed on Thursday and Friday after someone with coronavirus showed up to court.

The Pete V. Domenici Courthouse on Lomas was closed to the public on April 1 however some staff and individuals with official business have since been allowed inside. Officials say they learned someone infected with COVID-19 was in the building.

Officials are closing it for the next couple of days for cleaning.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞