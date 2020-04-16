Pete V. Domenici Courthouse closed for cleaning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s federal courthouse will be closed on Thursday and Friday after someone with coronavirus showed up to court.

The Pete V. Domenici Courthouse on Lomas was closed to the public on April 1 however some staff and individuals with official business have since been allowed inside. Officials say they learned someone infected with COVID-19 was in the building.

Officials are closing it for the next couple of days for cleaning.

