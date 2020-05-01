People still violating the rules at local parks, playgrounds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s parks and trails have never been more important as people are using them to get fresh air but some are still violating safety measures.

People near the Ladera Golf Course Wednesday captured families using the playground and swing set and others getting too close to each other at the park. Right now, playgrounds are closed off for safety measures during the coronavirus pandemic. The city says, for the most part, people have been obeying the rules but there are still some rule-breakers.

“We cannot be at every park at every minute but we have station staff at trailheads and many staff out roaming the parks to encourage people to obey the rules and stay safe,” said Parks Director Dave Simon.

The parks department will be putting up more enhanced signs around their playgrounds to make sure families stay safe until the city gives the all-clear.

