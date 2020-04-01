People sharing a message of hope for Make-A-Wish children

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –People are sharing a message of hope for Make-A-Wish children whose wishes are postponed for now.

Make-A-Wish New Mexico works to grant a wish for children diagnosed with life-threatening medical conditions. Most of those wished involve travel and large gatherings like at theme parks.

Now, during the stay at home order more than a hundred kids in New Mexico have wishes on hold. So people are reaching out to them on Twitter with encouraging messages. To see more messages or to share your own, click here.

