1  of  2
Live Now
White House coronavirus task force to give Monday briefing WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

People price-gouging cleaning, hygiene products online

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As many still try to get cleaning and hygiene products that are constantly flying off the shelves, they’re also facing a new problem, price-gouging.

On Craigslist in Albuquerque, people are selling masks for $30 to $50. In Santa Fe, someone is selling boxes of masks for $1,000 on Craigslist.

The price-gouging is ‘concerning’ to area hospital workers who are in need of those masks.

“That’s, unfortunately, one of the things that happens when you get into a situation like this, is people will kind of up the ante to make a profit off an unfortunate situation,” said Amy Blasing, Chief Executive Officer at Lovelace Westside Hospital.

“As a human, it’s a little concerning right? I would hope that everybody would do the right thing and help each other out, that’s what we have to do in a time like this,” Blasing said.

On Facebook Marketplace, someone in New Mexico is selling one roll of toilet paper for $20.

The Attorney General’s Office said people who feel they’ve been a victim of price-gouging should file a complaint with the state immediately. It said individuals found price gouging face the same consequences as businesses.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞