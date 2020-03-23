People price-gouging cleaning, hygiene products online

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As many still try to get cleaning and hygiene products that are constantly flying off the shelves, they’re also facing a new problem, price-gouging.

On Craigslist in Albuquerque, people are selling masks for $30 to $50. In Santa Fe, someone is selling boxes of masks for $1,000 on Craigslist.

The price-gouging is ‘concerning’ to area hospital workers who are in need of those masks.

“That’s, unfortunately, one of the things that happens when you get into a situation like this, is people will kind of up the ante to make a profit off an unfortunate situation,” said Amy Blasing, Chief Executive Officer at Lovelace Westside Hospital.

“As a human, it’s a little concerning right? I would hope that everybody would do the right thing and help each other out, that’s what we have to do in a time like this,” Blasing said.

On Facebook Marketplace, someone in New Mexico is selling one roll of toilet paper for $20.

The Attorney General’s Office said people who feel they’ve been a victim of price-gouging should file a complaint with the state immediately. It said individuals found price gouging face the same consequences as businesses.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources