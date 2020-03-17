People enjoy the outdoors amid coronavirus fears

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  With many places closed, some people got outside to enjoy the weather at the park including one man who says even though he is getting out of the house, he is still following the rules.

“I’m not going out to bars at night or restaurants to eat. I’m staying home most of the time and taking care of things around the house,” said one park-goer.

People were out walking their dogs or playing disc golf. This, as health officials encourage people to practice social distancing.

Don’t Miss

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞