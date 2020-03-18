People continue to stock up on toilet paper despite Governor’s message to stop hoarding

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Governor stressed to New Mexicans today that we will not run out of essential supplies and to not purchase huge amounts of one product.

She is trying to stop the mass crowds gathering at grocery stores and supply shops like the traffic jam caused on Bridge this morning.

Cars lined up for miles this morning, all of the drivers waiting patiently for their chance to stock up on toilet paper from Roses Southwest Papers, right near Bridge and Second Street. That traffic leading all the way to Sunset Road.

Roses Southwest Papers announcing on Facebook, Tuesday morning, they would be selling toilet paper to the general public starting Wednesday morning to help meet the growing public demand.

“You can’t find it anywhere, you go to the stores and it’s all sold out,” said Albert Faulker, one of the many people who waited in line.

A spokesperson with Roses says their wholesale orders have gone up by an estimated 300% in recent weeks.

They say they’ve had to ramp up production and increase shifts. Roses says they’re keeping up with demand and will not run out, so there’s no need to panic.

Major paper company’s Georgia Pacific and Procter & Gamble say they’re both doing their best to get product to retailers as quickly as possible. They say their systems are healthy and they’re looking for ways to maximize deliveries.

Roses are planning to do another drive through sale on Friday but they’re only selling two cases per car. Each case has 96 rolls of toilet paper.

The Governor says her office is working with grocery stores and suppliers to make sure our shelves are stocked.

