PED: One student, 6 staff test positive for COVID-19

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Public Education Department has announced that as of Thursday, Sept. 17, there are seven new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The following cases were reported:

One case at a public school in McKinley County. The infected person is a teacher and was last in the school building on September 15, 2020. All staff members and parents and guardians in the affected school have been notified of this positive case.

Five cases have been reported at a public school in Roosevelt County. The infected individuals are staff members including two teachers. The infected individuals were last in the school building or district office on September 9, 11, and 14. All staff members and parents and guardians of all students in the affected buildings have been notified of the cases.

One case is reported at a public school in Bernalillo County and the infected individual is a student. The infected individual was last in the office building on September 9, 2020. All staff members and the parents and guardians of all students in the affected school have been notified of the case.

The PED states that all classrooms and school facilities affected will be thoroughly disinfected and any staff members or students that came into close contact with a newly diagnosed individual will be quarantined for 14-days. “Close contact” is defined as being within six feet for three minutes or more.

Staff who were within close contact must get tested for the virus and provide the school with test results before returning to in-person duties. PED has been collecting data since August 17, 2020, and moving forward, the department reports cumulative totals will include that data.

The total number of cases in school populations is now at 118.

