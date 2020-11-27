PED: 59 New Mexico schools on COVID-19 Watchlist

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department reports that 59 state public school buildings appeared on the COVID-19 Watchlist in the week ending on Friday, Nov. 27 which signals that they had at least two rapid responses within a 14-day period. During that same period, no schools were placed on the closure list.

The New Mexico Environment Department maintains the Watchlist which includes schools and businesses with two or more rapid responses within 14 days. Those that have four or more rapid responses within 14 days are placed on the closure list and required to close and according to the PED, where appropriate, return instruction to remote-only learning.

PED states that if a public school is required to close because it has four or more rapid responses in a 14-day period, it must remain in a remote-only learning mode until its county is in the green zone which is a Department of Health distinction that signifies that it has acceptable control of the virus. According to the PED, only the individual school that reached the four-in-14 threshold would be required to return to remote learning.

This means a school district could have one school closed or in-person learning, another on the Watchlist, and others that are not impacted. The schools listed on the watchlist are the following:

ALBUQUERQUE

Bel-Air Elementary

Chaparral Elementary

Cibola High

La Cueva High

Mission Avenue Elementary

Rio Grande High

Robert F. Kennedy Charter

Zia Elementary

Sunset Mesa School

ANTHONY

Gadsden Middle School

Gadsden Independent School District Physical Plant

BELEN

Belen Consolidated Schools Administrative Office

Belen Middle School

CARLSBAD

Carlsbad High

Monterrey Elementary

CLOVIS

Cameo Elementary

La Casita Elementary

Parkview Elementary

DEMING

Deming Intermediate

Red Mountain Middle School

ESPAÑOLA

Española Valley High

Eutimio Salazar Elementary

Española Public School District administrative office

FARMINGTON

Northeast Elementary

FRUITLAND

Ojo Amarillo Elementary

GALLUP

Del Norte Elementary

Jefferson Elementary

Twin Lakes Elementary

HOBBS

Edison Elementary

Hobbs High

Hobbs Schools administrative offices

KIRTLAND

Kirtland Central High School

Kirtland Elementary

Kirtland Middle

LAS CRUCES

Las Cruces Public Schools administrative office

LOVINGTON

Jefferson Middle

Taylor Middle

MILAN

Milan Elementary

MOUNTAINAIR

Mountainair Elementary

NEWCOMB

Newcomb High

PORTALES

Brown Early Childhood Center

Portales High

RIO RANCHO

Vista Grande Elementary

ROSWELL

Berrendo Elementary

Berrendo Middle

Monterrey Elementary

Nancy Lopez Elementary

Roswell High

Sierra Middle

Washington Avenue Elementary

SANTA FE

Chaparral Elementary

Nina Otera Community School

Pojoaque Intermediate

SHIPROCK

Career Prep Alternative

Central Consolidated School

Eva B. Stokely Elementary

TATUM

Tatum Elementary

ZUNI

Shiwi Ts’Ana Elementary

Zuni Bus Barn

