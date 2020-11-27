PED: 59 New Mexico schools on COVID-19 Watchlist

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department reports that 59 state public school buildings appeared on the COVID-19 Watchlist in the week ending on Friday, Nov. 27 which signals that they had at least two rapid responses within a 14-day period. During that same period, no schools were placed on the closure list.

The New Mexico Environment Department maintains the Watchlist which includes schools and businesses with two or more rapid responses within 14 days. Those that have four or more rapid responses within 14 days are placed on the closure list and required to close and according to the PED, where appropriate, return instruction to remote-only learning.

PED states that if a public school is required to close because it has four or more rapid responses in a 14-day period, it must remain in a remote-only learning mode until its county is in the green zone which is a Department of Health distinction that signifies that it has acceptable control of the virus. According to the PED, only the individual school that reached the four-in-14 threshold would be required to return to remote learning.

This means a school district could have one school closed or in-person learning, another on the Watchlist, and others that are not impacted. The schools listed on the watchlist are the following:

ALBUQUERQUE

  • Bel-Air Elementary
  • Chaparral Elementary
  • Cibola High
  • La Cueva High
  • Mission Avenue Elementary
  • Rio Grande High
  • Robert F. Kennedy Charter
  • Zia Elementary
  • Sunset Mesa School

ANTHONY

  • Gadsden Middle School
  • Gadsden Independent School District Physical Plant

BELEN

  • Belen Consolidated Schools Administrative Office
  • Belen Middle School

CARLSBAD

  • Carlsbad High
  • Monterrey Elementary

CLOVIS

  • Cameo Elementary
  • La Casita Elementary
  • Parkview Elementary

DEMING

  • Deming Intermediate
  • Red Mountain Middle School

ESPAÑOLA

  • Española Valley High
  • Eutimio Salazar Elementary
  • Española Public School District administrative office

FARMINGTON

  • Northeast Elementary

FRUITLAND

  • Ojo Amarillo Elementary

GALLUP

  • Del Norte Elementary
  • Jefferson Elementary
  • Twin Lakes Elementary

HOBBS

  • Edison Elementary
  • Hobbs High
  • Hobbs Schools administrative offices

KIRTLAND

  • Kirtland Central High School
  • Kirtland Elementary
  • Kirtland Middle

LAS CRUCES

  • Las Cruces Public Schools administrative office

LOVINGTON

  • Jefferson Middle
  • Taylor Middle

MILAN

  • Milan Elementary

MOUNTAINAIR

  • Mountainair Elementary

NEWCOMB

  • Newcomb High

PORTALES

  • Brown Early Childhood Center
  • Portales High

RIO RANCHO

  • Vista Grande Elementary

ROSWELL

  • Berrendo Elementary
  • Berrendo Middle
  • Monterrey Elementary
  • Nancy Lopez Elementary
  • Roswell High
  • Sierra Middle
  • Washington Avenue Elementary

SANTA FE

  • Chaparral Elementary
  • Nina Otera Community School
  • Pojoaque Intermediate

SHIPROCK

  • Career Prep Alternative
  • Central Consolidated School
  • Eva B. Stokely Elementary

TATUM

  • Tatum Elementary

ZUNI

  • Shiwi Ts’Ana Elementary
  • Zuni Bus Barn

Latest Education News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery