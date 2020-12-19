PED: 45 New Mexico schools on COVID-19 Watchlist

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department reports there are now 45 state public school buildings that appeared on the COVID-19 Watchlist in the week ending on Friday, December 18, 2020. This indicates the schools had at least two rapid responses within a 14-day period.

According to the PED, during this same period, no schools were placed on the Closure List. The New Mexico Environment Department’s Watchlist includes schools and businesses that have two or more rapid responses within 14 days.

Schools with four or more rapid responses in 14 days will be placed on the Closure List and are required to close and according to PED, where appropriate, return instruction to remote-only learning. PED reports that if a public school is required to close because it has four or more rapid responses in a 14-day period, it must remain in remote-only learning mode until its county is in the green zone which is indicated by the Department of Health as showing acceptable control of the virus.

The PED states that only the individual school that reached the four-in-14 threshold would be required to return to remote learning. This means that a school district could have one school closed for in-person learning, another school on the Watchlist, and others that are not impacted.

The schools on the Watchlist include the following:

Albuquerque

Cibola High

Cleveland Middle

Helen Cordero Primary

James Monroe

La Cueva High

Reginald Chavez Elementary

Anthony

Gadsden High

Artesia

Artesia High

Grand Heights Early Childhood

Roselawn Elementary

Belen

BCS-Student Nutrition

Gil Sanchez Elementary

Rio Grande Elementary

Carlsbad

Carlsbad Intermediate

Clayton

Alvis Elementary

Clayton High

Clovis

Clovis High

Clovis High School Freshman Academy

Espanola

Española Valley High

Eunice

Mettie Jordan Elementary

Farmington

McCormick Elementary

Piedra Vista High

Fruitland

Ojo Amarillo Elementary

Gallup

Del Norte Elementary

Gallup Central Alternative

Hozho Academy

Indian Hills Elementary

Tobe Turpen Elementary

Hatch

Hatch Valley High

Hobbs

Sanger Elementary

Kirtland

Central High

Las Cruces

Las Cruces Public Schools administrative office

Las Vegas

Las Vegas City School

Lovington

Ben Alexander Elementary

Newcomb

Newcomb High

Ojo Caliente

Mesa Vista High

Portales

Portales High

Roswell

Missouri Ave Elementary

Roswell High

Ruidoso

Ruidoso Middle

Santa Fe

New Mexico Connections Academy

Santa Fe High

Shiprock

Eva B. Stokely Elementary

Nizhoni Elementary

Shiprock High

