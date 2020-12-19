PED: 45 New Mexico schools on COVID-19 Watchlist

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department reports there are now 45 state public school buildings that appeared on the COVID-19 Watchlist in the week ending on Friday, December 18, 2020. This indicates the schools had at least two rapid responses within a 14-day period.
According to the PED, during this same period, no schools were placed on the Closure List. The New Mexico Environment Department’s Watchlist includes schools and businesses that have two or more rapid responses within 14 days.
Schools with four or more rapid responses in 14 days will be placed on the Closure List and are required to close and according to PED, where appropriate, return instruction to remote-only learning. PED reports that if a public school is required to close because it has four or more rapid responses in a 14-day period, it must remain in remote-only learning mode until its county is in the green zone which is indicated by the Department of Health as showing acceptable control of the virus.
The PED states that only the individual school that reached the four-in-14 threshold would be required to return to remote learning. This means that a school district could have one school closed for in-person learning, another school on the Watchlist, and others that are not impacted.
The schools on the Watchlist include the following:
Albuquerque
- Cibola High
- Cleveland Middle
- Helen Cordero Primary
- James Monroe
- La Cueva High
- Reginald Chavez Elementary
Anthony
- Gadsden High
Artesia
- Artesia High
- Grand Heights Early Childhood
- Roselawn Elementary
Belen
- BCS-Student Nutrition
- Gil Sanchez Elementary
- Rio Grande Elementary
Carlsbad
- Carlsbad Intermediate
Clayton
- Alvis Elementary
- Clayton High
Clovis
- Clovis High
- Clovis High School Freshman Academy
Espanola
- Española Valley High
Eunice
- Mettie Jordan Elementary
Farmington
- McCormick Elementary
- Piedra Vista High
Fruitland
- Ojo Amarillo Elementary
Gallup
- Del Norte Elementary
- Gallup Central Alternative
- Hozho Academy
- Indian Hills Elementary
- Tobe Turpen Elementary
Hatch
- Hatch Valley High
Hobbs
- Sanger Elementary
Kirtland
- Central High
Las Cruces
- Las Cruces Public Schools administrative office
Las Vegas
- Las Vegas City School
Lovington
- Ben Alexander Elementary
Newcomb
- Newcomb High
Ojo Caliente
- Mesa Vista High
Portales
- Portales High
Roswell
- Missouri Ave Elementary
- Roswell High
Ruidoso
- Ruidoso Middle
Santa Fe
- New Mexico Connections Academy
- Santa Fe High
Shiprock
- Eva B. Stokely Elementary
- Nizhoni Elementary
- Shiprock High