PED: 45 New Mexico schools on COVID-19 Watchlist

Coronavirus New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department reports there are now 45 state public school buildings that appeared on the COVID-19 Watchlist in the week ending on Friday, December 18, 2020. This indicates the schools had at least two rapid responses within a 14-day period.

According to the PED, during this same period, no schools were placed on the Closure List. The New Mexico Environment Department’s Watchlist includes schools and businesses that have two or more rapid responses within 14 days.

Schools with four or more rapid responses in 14 days will be placed on the Closure List and are required to close and according to PED, where appropriate, return instruction to remote-only learning. PED reports that if a public school is required to close because it has four or more rapid responses in a 14-day period, it must remain in remote-only learning mode until its county is in the green zone which is indicated by the Department of Health as showing acceptable control of the virus.

The PED states that only the individual school that reached the four-in-14 threshold would be required to return to remote learning. This means that a school district could have one school closed for in-person learning, another school on the Watchlist, and others that are not impacted.

The schools on the Watchlist include the following:

Albuquerque

  • Cibola High
  • Cleveland Middle
  • Helen Cordero Primary
  • James Monroe
  • La Cueva High
  • Reginald Chavez Elementary

Anthony

  • Gadsden High

Artesia

  • Artesia High
  • Grand Heights Early Childhood
  • Roselawn Elementary

Belen

  • BCS-Student Nutrition
  • Gil Sanchez Elementary
  • Rio Grande Elementary

Carlsbad

  • Carlsbad Intermediate

Clayton

  • Alvis Elementary
  • Clayton High

Clovis

  • Clovis High
  • Clovis High School Freshman Academy

Espanola

  • Española Valley High

Eunice

  • Mettie Jordan Elementary

Farmington

  • McCormick Elementary
  • Piedra Vista High

Fruitland

  • Ojo Amarillo Elementary

Gallup

  • Del Norte Elementary
  • Gallup Central Alternative
  • Hozho Academy
  • Indian Hills Elementary
  • Tobe Turpen Elementary

Hatch

  • Hatch Valley High

Hobbs

  • Sanger Elementary

Kirtland

  • Central High

Las Cruces

  • Las Cruces Public Schools administrative office

Las Vegas

  • Las Vegas City School

Lovington

  • Ben Alexander Elementary

Newcomb

  • Newcomb High

Ojo Caliente

  • Mesa Vista High

Portales

  • Portales High

Roswell

  • Missouri Ave Elementary
  • Roswell High

Ruidoso

  • Ruidoso Middle

Santa Fe

  • New Mexico Connections Academy
  • Santa Fe High

Shiprock

  • Eva B. Stokely Elementary
  • Nizhoni Elementary
  • Shiprock High

