Patio grant applications available Tuesday for restaurants outside of Albuquerque city limits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County restaurants that are outside Albuquerque city limits and that operate outdoor dining facilities, can apply for grants up to $10,000 beginning Tuesday at 8 a.m. Bernalillo County says this applies to any restaurant that operates outside the city of Albuquerque limits.

The county says restaurants, cafes, wineries, and breweries that are permitted to serve food by the Bernalillo County Environmental Health Department are eligible to apply for an outdoor dining permit(s), and for corresponding grant awards.

The county says restaurants must meet the following qualifications:

A physical place of business located outside the boundaries of the City of Albuquerque

Current Bernalillo County business license

Current Bernalillo County food establishment food permit

Current application for State of New Mexico temporary change/expansion of liquor licensed premises

Required Documents:

Current Bernalillo County business license

Current food establishment food permit

If organization serves alcohol, copy of application for temporary change/expansion of liquor licensed premises (Issued by the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department)

The county says applications will be made available in English and Spanish on a first-come, first-serve basis. Applications will be accepted until Aug. 4 or until applications exceed the total grant funding of $200,000. The county says applications can be printed and mailed along with the appropriate documentation. They also say the link to apply online and for more information will be available on Tuesday morning on the county’s website.