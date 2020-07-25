Patio grant applications available Tuesday for eateries outside of Albuquerque

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County announced Friday that restaurants outside of the city limits of Albuquerque can apply for a patio grant beginning Tuesday, July 28.

Using money from the CARES Act, the Bernalillo County Economic Development Department will be making grants available to support food service businesses to help set up and operate the following dining options:

Public sidewalks

Parklets

Private parking lots

Limited street closures

Restaurants, cafes, wineries, and breweries that are permitted to serve food by the health department and are located outside of the City of Albuquerque are eligible to apply for an outdoor dining permit and corresponding grant awards. They must meet the following qualifications:

A physical place of business located outside the boundaries of the City of Albuquerque

Current Bernalillo County Business License

Current Bernalillo County Food Establishment Food Permit

Current application for State of New Mexico Temporary Change/Expansion of Liquor Licensed Premises

The application will be available Tuesday, July 28 at 8:00 a.m. on the Bernalillo County website and will be accepted until the close of business on August 4 or until applications exceed the total grant funding of $200,000. Applications can be printed and mailed along with appropriate documentation. Grants will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.