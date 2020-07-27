Party businesses aiming to survive during coronavirus pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The coronavirus outbreak has turned the party business upside down. While some party rental shops are thriving, others are barely hanging on. From Disney icons to mythical creatures. Francisco Rodriguez has even managed to turn the coronavirus into a target for your aggression.”It took four hours to do it,” Rodriguez says.

The Casa de Piñata owner near the University of New Mexico, says he’s had a lot more free time during the pandemic. “Right now… nothing, nothing. The people are not making parties. With this thing going on there is no business for me,” Rodriguez says.

In his 20 years of business Rodriguez says this has been the worst year he’s ever had. Last July he had closer to 50 piñata orders. This month, just a handful. “It’s killing me, it’s killing me. I don’t know what to do,” Rodriguez says.

Celebrations and big events aren’t happening this year, “There was no business, no graduations, no baptisms no weddings,” says David Ortiz, owner of Albuquerque Tents.

Party tents are popping up outside restaurants all over the Albuquerque area, “Gardunos came our way. Los Cuates. Little Anita’s, Millie’s,” Ortiz says. Keeping companies like Albuquerque Tents in business.

“We’re so happy to be able to help out the businesses as they are helping us as well,” Ortiz says. Those coronavirus piñatas cost anywhere from $30 to $45, depending on the size.