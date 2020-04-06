Parks and grocery stores busy during governor’s “Stay-At-Home” order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been nearly two weeks since the governor issued the statewide “Stay-At-Home” order to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in New Mexico, but it seems to be a mixed bag of people following the governor’s order

People in the metro were out and about Sunday afternoon. The “Stay-At-Home” order for the state means people need to stay at home and can only go out for the necessities, like groceries, medical appointments and exercise.

KRQE visited popular parks and trails throughout the metro Sunday. Each park’s playscape is closed but many people are still taking advantage of the grass areas and open spaces.

While KRQE did not see groups larger than five, there were smaller groups huddled closer together than the six-foot social distancing rule.

Meanwhile essential businesses like Lowe’s Home Improvement off Alameda Boulevard had long lines in their garden center. While Lowe’s Neighborhood Market on 11th and Lomas and the Smith’s off of Coors also had plenty of customers keeping their distance while waiting in lines, with some folks even wearing masks. The governor’s order is expected to last at least until the end of the month.

State police said they have not issued any citations. KRQE reached out to APD but did not hear back. However, they said last month they would give verbal warnings before handing out citations.

