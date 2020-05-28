Parking fees resume in Santa Fe on Monday

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers will once again have to pay for parking in Santa Fe. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the city plans to resume its pay for parking program next week.

This comes after offering nearly three months for free during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s also on the heels of officials saying they’re facing a $100 million budget shortfall.

City meters will turn on again starting Monday, June 1. City parking garages will start charges in July.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss