Parking fees resume in Santa Fe on Monday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers will once again have to pay for parking in Santa Fe. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the city plans to resume its pay for parking program next week.

This comes after offering nearly three months for free during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s also on the heels of officials saying they’re facing a $100 million budget shortfall.

City meters will turn on again starting Monday, June 1. City parking garages will start charges in July.

