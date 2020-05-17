Park-goers slow to adopt mask-wearing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It appears some New Mexicans still haven’t adjusted to the Governor’s new Public Health Order requiring people to wear masks in public.

Exceptions include if you’re eating, drinking, or exercising. News 13 crews spotted several people at Kit Carson Park Sunday not wearing masks. Many of them were in the clear by eating lunch or working out.

But there were others who were just relaxing. One park-goer says while she’s frustrated with rule-breakers, she claims the order isn’t as clear as it should be. “I guess you consider going for a walk exercise, but I do think the rule is a little bit confusing,” Kris Gutierrez of Albuquerque said.

It’s important to note, violating a public health order is violating the state’s public health act, a decades-old law. A citation carries a fine of up to $100, though law enforcement has said it will not be citing people.

