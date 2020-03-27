Parents share concerns about school closure extension

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After New Mexico, Public Education Department announced it’s extending the statewide school closure until the end of the academic year, parents are now faced with figuring out how to keep their kids from falling behind while at home.

Albuquerque Public School parents we talked to said they were expecting an announcement like this but it doesn’t make the news any easier to swallow.

“We were devastated,” said Virginia Gonzalez, an APS parent. “I know it’s in the best interest for the country and the world but it’s such a struggle and a new challenge that we’re facing.”

“You know, you’re never ready for news like that I guess, so, shocked and just sad,” said Angela Ortiz, an APS parent.

While these moms do have access to the internet and computers, they are concerned about the families who do not.

Gonzalez said she’s concerned her students won’t learn enough while at home.

“Are we really going to be ready to return to school come August? That’s kind of my next big question. And, should we look at options of homeschooling so they don’t fall behind,” she said.

Both parents are also concerned about their students missing out on socialization and life experiences their kids typically would get at school.

“Right now that’s my biggest concern is the social interaction,” said Ortiz. “And the fact that we’re going to have to tell her (her daughter) that she won’t be able to go on a field trip this year with her class. She was really looking forward to that. So things like that, she’s just going to be really upset about it.”

Parents said they’re using online video chat services to keep students connected to students and family.

